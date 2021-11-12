Calling All California Tradesters! CEMA’s Set for Annual Meeting in SoCal

It’s time for Golden State industry members to mark their calendars for the next California Entertainment Machine Assn. annual meeting. It will be held at Captain’s Auction Warehouse in Anaheim of Jan. 28 starting at 8 a.m.

As they have done in the past, the association will get started with manufacturer/supplier seminars, a raffle and election of officers. Then, the group will break for lunch (sponsored by TouchTunes) and to their Spotlight Show of exhibits.

Also on tap at the gathering, lobbyist Jarhett Blonien will update members on the legislative front; the group is hoping to have a local lawmaker on handDS as well.

RePlay will update the details as the event draws near, but for more information on exhibiting, attendance or association membership, contact Jim Wyatt at 213-268-4908 or [email protected]. The association’s website is www.thecema.org.