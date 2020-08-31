California Updates Guidelines, Details FEC Reopenings

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” a 4-tier, color-coded set of guidelines for reopening that includes details on FECs and other entertainment venues.

Under the first two tiers – which includes “widespread” and “substantial” Covid case counts – FECs can only operate outdoors with modifications. Attractions like go-karts, mini-golf and batting cages can open, for instance, with social distancing and other protocols in effect.

Tier 3 (“moderate” case counts) notes FECs can open indoors for “naturally distanced activities” like bowling and climbing walls, but only at 25% capacity. Tier 4 – “minimal” Covid case counts – allows for a 50% capacity, arcade games, indoor playgrounds and more.

According to the chart, Tier 1 means Covid cases are widespread (defined as more than 7 new daily cases per 100,000 people); Tier 2 is “substantial” with 4-7 new daily cases per 100K people; Tier 3 is “moderate” with 1-3.9 new daily cases per 100K people; and Tier 4 is “minimal” with less than 1 new daily case per 100K people. You can click here to see a detailed reading for FECs and other types of businesses.

As of now, there’s no indication that FECs will be allowed to open at 100% capacity. In fact, the governor noted: “We don’t believe that there’s a green light that says go back to the way things were or back to the pre-pandemic mindset.” Tune in later this week for more from California.