California Theme Parks Welcoming Vaccinated Out-of-State Guests

Allowed to open as of April 1, California’s theme parks are now able to welcome out-of-state guests – as long as they’re vaccinated. No proof of vaccination is required for entry if you’re a California resident.

According to Patch, that doesn’t mean that all parks will follow the “ever-changing theme park reopening criteria.” It’s been quite varied so far in the state with only a few parks opening as soon as they were allowed to do so.

Among those already open are Universal Studios Hollywood, Legoland California and Six Flags Magic Mountain. Disneyland is set to open this Friday, April 30, and Knott’s Berry Farm will reopen May 6 for passholders and May 21 for everyone else. It’s best to check an individual park’s reopening guidelines to see how they’re implementing the state’s Covid regulations.