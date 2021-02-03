California Theme Park Sets 2021 Opening Date

California’s Great America is slated to reopen for the first time since 2019 this May 22 after shutting down last year due to the Covid pandemic. Owned by Cedar Fair, the facility covers more than 112 acres in Santa Clara.

According to The Sacramento Bee, it is the first California amusement park to schedule its 2021 season after 2020 closures. Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm all remain closed with no immediate plans for reopening due to guidelines specific to Southern California counties like Los Angeles (the country’s biggest county with more than 10 million people).

“We continue to monitor state guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure our reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations,” the park says on its website.