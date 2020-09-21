California Parks Assn. Calls for Reopening Rules

“Let’s get our theme parks open” is the sentiment from the California Attractions and Parks Assn., which has called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow them to reopen.

Blooloop reports that Disney, Universal, Legoland, SeaWorld and Six Flags are “fed up with the lack of reopening guidelines” after six months of Covid closures. Theme parks have reopened nearly everywhere else around the world, including most U.S. states.

“California’s amusement parks urge the governor to issue amusement park guidelines expeditiously so these vital community attractions can reopen their doors in a responsible manner and get residents back to work,” California Attractions and Parks Assn. executive director Erin Guerrero said in a statement.

During a press conference in mid-September, the governor said the state would be making announcements “soon” related to theme parks and amusement parks. However, “soon,” says the park operators, hasn’t been nearly soon enough.