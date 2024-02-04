California Operators Gather for Upbeat Annual Event

A series of storms soaking Southern California took a break Feb. 2, bringing blue skies and sunshine in time for the California Entertainment Machine Assn.’s annual meeting and Spotlight Show. Held again at Captain’s Auction Warehouse in Anaheim, the event featured a robust series of educational sessions covering ATMs, route management software, AI, card systems, tips for maximizing redemption, new pool table promotion ideas and pinball. The exhibit area again spilled out into other spaces to accommodate all those who wanted to showcase their latest, from machines to cashless to prize merchandise and more; TouchTunes sponsored the luncheon.

Among the highlights of the event were visits by two lawmakers, California State Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (District 67, which includes Fullerton, Cerritos, Cypress and La Palma) and Assemblyman Mike Gipson (District 65, including such communities as North Long Beach, Compton and San Pedro) who is also Chairman of the Arts, Entertainment, Sports, and Tourism Committee. Both spoke to the group and embraced the opportunity to meet with them and learn more about the industry and their businesses and be in position to help.

Gipson’s committee covers industries such as motion pictures, music, pro sports, tourism and more. He said CEMA and the industry it represents also falls under that umbrella. “This industry was hit very hard during the pandemic,” he said, “and we want to make sure that if it comes around again, we can pivot and learn and grow.”

Speaking of challenges faced, Gipson said, “It’s my responsibility to remove barriers, making sure this industry continues to live, thrive and grow. I’m happy to be here, love to shake your hand and get a chance to meet you, hear about your business.”

RePlay will have a full report, including pictures, in the March issue.