California Mini-Golf Course Groundbreaking Next Week

A mini-golf course, bar and restaurant called Tipsy Putt is set to break ground on June 20 in Monterey, Calif. According to KSBW, the indoor venue will open sometime later this year.

Tipsy Putt already has three other locations, says its website, with another in the works as well. The Monterey location will be at the city’s Cannery Row.

“We are proud to welcome Tipsy Putt as the latest addition to the wonderful collection of boutique shops, restaurants and award-winning hotels, attractions and entertainment centers along the world-famous Cannery Row,” said Bill Grimm, COO at Cannery Row Company. Learn more at www.tipsyputt.com.