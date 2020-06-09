California Greenlights Reopening of Some FECs, Bowling Alleys & More

Welcome news broke June 8 that California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that some FECs, arcades, bowling alleys, movie theaters, batting cages and mini-golf centers could reopen as early as this Friday, June 12. However, Bay-area ABC news station KGO cautioned, “But these industries don’t get a carte blanche. They have to follow a new set of health and safety guidelines if they want to operate during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”

It’s also important to note that not all sectors of the broad category “family amusement centers” will be able to reopen this Friday. The station reported: “The new guidelines are not intended for ice rinks, roller rinks, laser tag arenas, or amusement and theme parks, etc. ”

In addition, rules are limiting and specific. According to KGO, “Some of the rules for movie theaters include that they can only be at 25% capacity, or with a maximum of 100 people, whichever is lower. Theaters are encouraged to consider taking reservations, closing or removing seats, and using disposable or washable seat covers.” (The full set of guidelines can be found here: covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-family-entertainment.pdf.)

As has been the case in the Golden State, Gov. Newsom has mandated that counties meet certain benchmarks before the different phases of reopening can take place. All but seven counties have met the criteria set forth to move into phases 2.5 and 3. Those are Alameda, Contra Costa, Imperial, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

See the news report here abc7news.com/business/heres-everything-allowed-to-reopen-in-ca/6217182/. To view the state’s roadmap to recovery, visit covid19.ca.gov/roadmap/#top.