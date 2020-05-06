California Fun Center Opens Outdoor Attractions

Scandia Family Fun Center in Sacramento, Calif., opened its outdoor mini-golf and batting cages this Monday, May 4. According to CBS Sacramento, the county reported that as long as the facility is able to demonstrate strict social distancing among non-household members and maintain sanitation of equipment between users, they can open.

General manager Brian Nichols said all customers will have to wear masks, but it was time to get back in business. “We’ve got bills to pay. We’ve got employees who were not scheduled to work,” he said. “They’ve got bills to pay and some of them have not been able to get unemployment.”

Visit www.scandiafun.com/sacramento for more information on the center.