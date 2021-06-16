California FECs, Arcades Able to Operate at 100%

The Golden State was allowed to fully open yesterday, June 15, joining most of the country at 100% capacity in businesses like FECs, arcades, movie theaters, bowling alleys and virtually all others. Fully vaccinated folks can ditch the masks in most places as well.

According to the Los Angeles Times, businesses can choose to allow an unmasked customer into their location and the fact that the customer is unmasked is effectively a “self-attestation” that the person is vaccinated; most businesses and venues are not obligated by the state to check for vaccination status. However, they are allowed to do so.