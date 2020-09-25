California County Reopens Entertainment at 25% Capacity

Knotty Pine Lanes Family Fun Center in Pollock Pines, Calif., closed for six months due to Covid-19, reopened on Sept. 23 at 25% capacity. El Dorado County moved into the state’s “moderate” tier, allowing entertainment centers to reopen with restrictions.

Owner Dan Neher said, “The community’s responded really positively and is excited for us to be open again.” He told the Sacramento Bee that the business received 50-80 phone calls on the first day of reopening with potential patrons trying to make reservations.

Knotty Pine Lanes was more than ready to open – replacing fabric seating around the lanes with vinyl, making it easier to clean. Disinfectant stations were also added throughout the facility.

The business has also opened its indoor glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, asking guests there to give a courtesy of two holes distance. Games in the arcade have also been physically distanced to accommodate for state guidelines. Learn more at www.knottypinelanes.com.