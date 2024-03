AMF Land Park Lanes in Sacramento, Calif., has closed its doors for good following fire damage that happened in February, according to Fox40.

“We’re sorry to say that your favorite bowling location, AMF Land Park Lanes, has permanently closed,” the company said on its website. “We have deeply appreciated your patronage and support over the years.”

They continued to direct customers to their Bowlero North Sacramento location, which is a 20-minute drive from AMF Land Park Lanes.