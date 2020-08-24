California Association Discussion Today on Zoom

Calling California-based amusement machine operators, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors! You’ve still got time to register for today’s CEMA roundtable discussion, which will be available via Zoom at 2 p.m.

During the meeting, virtual attendees will get a legislative update from CEMA lobbyist Jarhett Blonien and a review of what’s happening around the state from a panel of operators. Once you register, you’ll get an email with a link to dial in and instructions to participate.

You can also get into contact with Jim Wyatt before or after the call at 213-268-4908 or [email protected].