Intercard’s Josh Colby installed the company’s cashless technology in the arcade at Caesar’s Tropicana resort in Laughlin, Nev., in January, according to the company.

Intercard systems are also installed at arcades in several other Caesar’s properties, the company reports, including the Tropicana in Atlantic City, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley in North Carolina and the famed Circus Circus in Las Vegas.

