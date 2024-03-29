C.J. Barrymore’s Opening New $3M Go-Kart Track

C.J. Barrymore’s, the Michigan FEC owned by industry leader Rick Iceberg, has undergone a big change that guests will soon be able to engage with. The Clinton Township venue is set to have a grand opening May 3 for their three-story Indy SkyTrack. The new go-kart track’s 30-ft.-tall vortex is “sure to offer a heart-pounding rush of adrenaline,” the company said.

“The expansion has been in the works for some time and comes as we are celebrating 50 years of entertainment this year,” said David Dalpizzol, vice president. “The hype began way back in September when we first began construction.”

C.J. Barrymore’s held a contest recently that will allow 50 lucky winners to be the first to ride the Indy SkyTrack before it opens to the public. The contest winner will be contacted after April 5.