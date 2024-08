Biddle Bowl in Wyandotte, Mich., will have its last roll down the lanes on Aug. 23, reports the Detroit Free Press.

The business first opened there in 1948 by Fred Woelkers, who turned the business over to his son Robert Woelkers Sr., who remained owner until 2002, when he passed down the reins to the third generation – his children Robert Jr. and Judy.

The building is being repurposed by new owners. The current owners will go into retirement, they confirmed on Facebook.