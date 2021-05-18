Businesses Across U.S. Adopt No-Mask Policy

The CDC issued guidance last week that allows for Covid-19-vaccinated Americans to head indoors without a mask for the first time in a year. Many states and cities across the country – from New York to Las Vegas – have been quick to adopt the new guidelines.

However, like throughout the pandemic, differences by location are vast; not all states or businesses have made the switch back. California is keeping masks mandatory indoors through at least June 15, when it plans on following the CDC recommendations. New Jersey, too, although the state’s Gov. Phil Murphy has not made announcements regarding when vaccinated residents and visitors might be able to drop the masks.

Michigan has allowed fully vaccinated people indoors without masks, but some business owners have questioned how they’re supposed to verify that. “As the governor and the Department of Health and Human Services consider adoption of this recommendation in Michigan, we implore them not to put these same employees in harm’s way to verify who is fully vaccinated,” Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, said while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was considering the change.

Calvin Beal, owner of SK8 House Family Entertainment Center said it’ll be based on the “honor code.” “I’m not really concerned about getting it from anyone else,” said Beal, who is vaccinated. “If they are not vaccinated, they should be wearing their masks, so I really don’t have that concern.” He hopes with fewer restrictions, more people come out to skate and play games.