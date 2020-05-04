Business Resumes in Florida, Texas and Elsewhere in US

Beginning yesterday, May 4, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis began allowing retail stores and restaurants in most of the state to reopen, provided social distancing measures are being observed, says NPR.

To start, that means operating at 25 percent of capacity. The order does not apply to Palm Beach, Broward or Miami-Dade counties in South Florida. According to the Miami Herald, one restaurateur in the area is suing the governor, calling the order an unfair attempt to reopen some businesses in the state but not others.

In Texas, stores and restaurants, along with movie theaters began reopening last week, while Georgia’s now-famous reopening of tattoo parlors, gyms and barber shops has been termed (according to NPR) “safer but . . . not a good phase 1 activity” by White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.