Burgercade a New Retro Arcade in N.Y.

Burgercade recently opened the doors in Riverhead, N.Y., featuring an array of inexpensive fast-food burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders and classic arcade games like NBA Jam.

According to Greater Long Island, the owner is Marc LaMaina, who operated a bakery in the late 2000s and ended up creating Lucharitos – a Tex-Mex restaurant that has since franchised into four locations.

“I want to be part of a flourishing downtown Riverhead,” LaMaina said. “That’s the goal. And I truly believe that it’s happening right now, so I’m pumped up.” Click here to check out the business on Facebook.