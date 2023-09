Pickwick Bowl and Gardens, a 62-year-old alley in Burbank, Calif., shut down on Aug. 15 along with its bar and banquet hall.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the bowling alley will be replaced with about 100 townhomes.

The nearby Pickwick Ice was purchased in 2019 by the Los Angeles Kings NHL team and was renamed LA Kings Ice at Pickwick Gardens. That will remain open and unaffected by the new townhome project.