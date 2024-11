In Chattanooga, Tenn., recently, BumbleBear’s BumbleBash 5 event celebrated 10 years of Killer Queen.

The world championships of ZOMBEEZ, Black Emperor and Killer Queen were fought for and won by Matt Wu, Chloe LeGrow and Famininomenon (Ling Ling, Dan, Nicky D, Woody and Marshall), respectively.

You can play Killer Queen at IAAPA Expo in booth #804 (PrimeTime Amusements).