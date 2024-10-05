BumbleBash 5 Welcomes Bit Brigade as Music Guests

BumbleBash 5, to be held Oct. 25-27 in Chattanooga, Tenn., will have the band Bit Brigade play on that Saturday night following the Black Emperor world championship. The band is currently on tour with their new Super Mario World set.

This year’s BumbleBash also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the indie game Killer Queen. There will also be a tournament on that game and BumbleBear’s ZOMBEEZ: A Killer Queen Remix.