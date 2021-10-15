BullShooter Tour Kicks Off in Kissimmee, Florida

The 2021-22 BullShooter Regional Tour kicked off last month from Sept. 17-19 at the Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center Celebration Area in Kissimmee, Fla. The event was co-sponsored by Betson Florida, Legacy Coin and Player One Amusement Group.

According to BullShooter, the big winner over the weekend was Paula Murphy, who won three championships. She won Mixed Triples with partners Christopher Sams and Jeffry Adams; first place in Women’s Singles Combo; and first place in Women’s Combo Doubles.

Kaylee Beard and Meradith McGee won Women’s Doubles 301; Joseph Seeberger and Ronald Hunter won Men’s Doubles 501; Donald Spencer and James Young won Men’s Cricket Doubles; and Lawrence Schramm took home the championship in Men’s Singles Cricket.

In the Pro events, Brian Dennis and Jesse Gore defeated Dustin Holt and Daniel Burk to win 1st place honors; Dustin Holt and James Boone won Pro/Am Cricket; Seth Merrow took 1st place in Pro Men’s Singles; and Mixed Cricket Doubles was won by Meradith McGee and Kenneth Doyle. The BullShooter Finals will be held May 26-30, 2022. Stay tuned to Instant RePlay for more coverage of the regionals in the coming months.