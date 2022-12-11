BullShooter Regional Tours the Country

The BullShooter 2022-23 Regional Tour kicked off on Sept. 16-18 in Kissimmee, Fla., at the Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center. Players came from all over to compete in the $12,000 qualifier in 11 main events.

Among the winners there were Alfredo Rodriguez and Ernesto Villega, who teamed up to win the championship in Men’s Doubles 501; Meradith McGee and Kaylee Beard, who took the championship in Women’s Doubles 301; and Aaron Zimmerman, who won Men’s Cricket Singles after defeating Nicholas West.

The tour continued in Columbus, Ohio, from Oct. 28-30 at the Columbus Airport Mariott. The Halloween weekend winners included Alivia Szymczak (Women’s Singles Combo), Michael Porterfield (Pro Cricket Singles) and Vince Jones and JT Davis (Men’s Doubles 501).

The tour also stopped in South Carolina at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront. Some of the winners there were: Sidney Vaughn of Canonsburg, Penn., who took home five different championships including Pro Cricket Singles; Craig Elder and Laurence Walton in Men’s Doubles 501; and Shea Cole and Kasia Przybyl for Women’s Doubles 301.

The BullShooter Finals will be held May 25-29. Learn more at www.bullshooter.com.