BullShooter Regional Tour Stops in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

BullShooter’s Regional Tour continued in New York on Oct. 15-17 at the Sheraton Niagara Falls. Co-sponsored by Betson Advance Distribution, players came to the event from Oklahoma, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, New Hampshire and Canada to participate in the $12,000 qualifier.

There were 11 main events during the qualifier, in which players compete for a slot at the BullShooter Finals over Memorial Day weekend (May 26-30, 2022).

Maria Mason and Jayson Barlow of Canada (pictured at right) teamed up to win the Mixed Cricket Doubles championship. Dustin Holt took first place in Pro Cricket Singles after defeating Issac Robinson. Nicole Defisher and Sarah Harrington placed first in Women’s Combo Doubles.

A full list of winners is below. Learn more at www.bullshooter.com.