BullShooter Regional Tour Stops in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

BullShooter’s Regional Tour continued in New York on Oct. 15-17 at the Sheraton Niagara Falls. Co-sponsored by Betson Advance Distribution, players came to the event from Oklahoma, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, New Hampshire and Canada to participate in the $12,000 qualifier.
There were 11 main events during the qualifier, in which players compete for a slot at the BullShooter Finals over Memorial Day weekend (May 26-30, 2022).
Maria Mason and Jayson Barlow of Canada (pictured at right) teamed up to win the Mixed Cricket Doubles championship. Dustin Holt took first place in Pro Cricket Singles after defeating Issac Robinson. Nicole Defisher and Sarah Harrington placed first in Women’s Combo Doubles.
A full list of winners is below. Learn more at www.bullshooter.com.
Women’s Doubles 301
1st–Kaitlin Myers, Schenectady, NY & Tasha Stewart, Yukon, OK
2nd–Threasa Mowery, Portville, NY & Payton Mowery, Portville, NY
3rd–Sarah Harrington, Waterloo, NY & Nicole Defisher, Marion, NY
4th–Candi Millhouse, Triadelphia, WV & Michelle Weister, Weirton, WV
5th/6th–Jamie Malie, Ambridge, PA & Annette Dempsey, Allegany, NY
5th/6th–Dawn Marshall, Buffalo, NY & Jessica Mackey, Meadville, PA
7th/8th–Amanda McConnell, Watertown, NY & Maria Mason,Canada
7th/8th–Jerilyn Douglas, Elmira, NY & Melinda Space, Addison, NY
Men’s Doubles 501
1st–William Welcome, Laconia, NH & Jeff Johnson, Bell Flower, CA
2nd–Edward Laveck, North Syracuse, NY & Kenneth Goessl, North Syracuse, NY
3rd–Jason Arble, Erie, PA & Dominic Benson, Harbor Creek, PA
4th–Taylor Bennett, Rochester, NY & Tyler French, Webster, NY
5th/6th–Troy Thomas, Grand Island, NY & Jayvorr Joaquin, Buffalo, NY
5th/6th–Larry Winger Jr., Titusville, PA & Darin Giebel, Erie, PA
7th/8th–Joshua Gadley, Kane, PA & Daniel Milstead, James City, PA
7th/8th–Edwin Otts, Baldwinsville, NY & Jeremy Wheeler, Baldwinsville, NY
Pro Men’s 501 Doubles
1st–Dustin Holt, Oklahoma City, OK & Ian Hansen, Cape Coral, FL
2nd–Doug Boehm, Snyder, NY & Jason McKenzie, Tonawanda, NY
3rd–Breck Fry, Sheffield, PA & Ryan Wile, Lancaster, PA
4th–Alexander Brant, Rochester, NY & Jeremy Connell, Liverpool, NY
5th/6th–Scott Cox, Bedford, PA & Marty Shook, Cumberland, MD
5th/6th–Mark McFadden, Honeoye Falls, NY & Christopher Maloney, Rochester, NY
Mixed Triples 701
1st–Taylor Bennett, Rochester, NY, Maria Mason, Canada & Jayson Barlow, Canada
2nd–Edward Laveck, Syracuse, NY, Kenneth Goessl, North Syracuse, NY & Sarah Harrington, Waterloo, NY
3rd–Jessica Mackey, Meadville, PA, Spencer Shipley, Cheektowaga, NY & Mike Balbuzoski, Buffalo, NY
4th–Kasey Roser, Titusville, PA, Richard Shirley, Blairville, PA & Larry Winger Jr., Titusville, PA
5th/6th–Candi Millhouse, Triadelphia, WV, Jason Godek, West Mifflin, PA & Alexander Brant, Rochester, NY
5th/6th–Mark McFadden, Honeoye Falls, NY, Raul Quevedo, Penfield, NY & Nicole Defisher, Marion, NY
7th/8th–Kevin Gonzalez, Pittsburgh, PA, Genard Kormick, Pittsburgh, PA & Michelle Weister, Weirton, WV
7th/8th–Ashley Roberts, Buffalo, NY, William Walden, Buffalo, NY & Joseph Szudzik, Cheektowaga, NY
9th/12th–Jason Prosser, Barberton, OH, Eric Fairchild, Youngstown, OH & Madison Sims, Barberton, OH
9th/12th–Doug Boehm, Snyder, NY, Alfred Tassi, Syracuse, NY & Miranda Lavare, Clifton Springs, NY
9th/12th–Justin Burdett, Rochester, NY, Issac Robinson, Albion, NY & Tanisha Laveck, Syracuse, NY
9th/12th–Brandon Lamora, Schenectady, NY, Travis Bennett, Castleton, NY & Kaitlin Myers, Schenectady, NY
Men’s Cricket Doubles
1st–Alfred Tassi, Syracuse, NY & Joseph Marko, Syracuse, NY
2nd–Edward Laveck, Syracuse, NY & Kenneth Goessl, North Syracuse, NY
3rd–Aaron Ham, Canandaigua, NY & Ryan Oflynn, Webster, NY
4th–William Welcome, Laconia, NH & Jeff Johnson, Bell Flower, CA
5th/6th–Genard Kormick, Pittsburgh, PA & Kevin Gonzalez, Pittsburgh, PA
5th/6th–Frank Zammiello, Utica, NY & Anthony Zummiello, Utica, NY
7th/8th–Dexter Harris, Syracuse, NY & Derek Bova, North Syracuse, NY
7th/8th–Jim Sullivan, Central Square, NY & Brian Coyne, Syracuse, NY
Pro/Am Cricket
1st–Dustin Holt, Oklahoma City, OK & Daniel Thomas, Rome, NY
2nd–Doug Boehm, Snyder, NY & Spencer Shipley, Cheektowaga, NY
3rd–Ian Hansen, Cape Coral, FL & Douglas Riggs, Wellsburg, WV
4th–Taylor Bennett, Rochester, NY & Jayson Barlow, Canada
5th/6th–Eric Fairchild, Youngstown, OH & Jason Prosser, Barberton, OH
5th/6th–Ryan Blakeney, Voorheesville, NY & Joseph Salin, Albany, NY
Women’s Single Combo
1st–Maria Mason, Canada
2nd–Nicole Defisher, Marion, NY
3rd–Candi Millhouse, Triadelphia, WV
4th–Sarah Harrington, Waterloo, NY
5th/6th–Alexis Shook, Cumberland, MD
5th/6th–Donna Shirley, Homer City, PA
7th/8th–Rebecca Keen, Penn Yan, NY
Women’s Combo Doubles
1st–Nicole Defisher, Marion, NY & Sarah Harrington, Waterloo, NY
2nd–Maria Mason, Canada & Amanda McConnell, Watertown, NY
3rd–Payton Mowery, Portville, NY & Threasa Mowery, Portville, NY
4th–Candi Millhouse, Triadelphia, WV & Michelle Weister, Weirton, WV
5th/6th–Donna Shirley, Homer City, PA & Sarah Wright, Weirton, WV
5th/6th–Monica Stevens & Dawn Terrell
7th/8th–Darlene Dewitt, Hammondsport, NY & Susan Cornish, Dundee, NY
7th/8th–Arissa Rouzer & Alexis Wood
Men’s Cricket Singles
1st–Theodore Coffie, Black River, NY
2nd–Kevin Gonzalez, Pittsburgh, PA
3rd–Robert Catalano, Pittsburgh, PA
4th–Matthew Cline, Cheektowaga, NY
5th/6th–Jim Sullivan, Central Square, NY
5th/6th–Delvon Dunn, Erie, PA
7th/8th–Alan Shortz, Franklinville, PA
7th/8th–Douglas Williams, Pittsburgh, PA
Pro Men’s Singles
1st–Dustin Holt, Oklahoma City, OK
2nd–Issac Robinson, Albion, NY
3rd–Ian Hansen, Cape Coral, FL
4th–Ryan Wile, Lancaster, PA
5th/6th–Jeremy Connell, Liverpool, NY
5th/6th–Jayson Barlow, Canada
Mixed Cricket Doubles
1st–Maria Mason, Canada & Jayson Barlow, Canada
2nd–Margaret Joaquin, Tonawanda, NY & Jason McKenzie, Tonawanda, NY
3rd–Madison Sims, Barberton, OH & Jason Prosser, Barberton, OH
4th–Amanda McConnell, Watertown, NY & Brian McConnell, Watertown, NY
5th/6th–Mercedes Kalin, Cheektowaga, NY & Matthew Cline, Cheektowaga, NY
5th/6th–Mark McFadden, Honeoye Falls, NY & Nicole Defisher, Marion, NY
7th/8th–William Walden, Buffalo, NY & Ashley Roberts, Buffalo, NY
7th/8th–Ryan Wile, Lancaster, PA & Kristin Schlosser, Oswego, NY