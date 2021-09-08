BullShooter Regional Tour Kicks Off Sept. 17-19 in Florida

The 36th annual BullShooter World Challenge of Champions Regional Tour will begin at the Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center in Kissimmee, Florida, from Sept. 17-19.

The event is co-sponsored by Betson Florida, Legacy Coin and Player One Amsuement Group. BullShooter will be awarding qualifying cards again this year for dart throwers who place. The organizers say it will be required to enter the finals in May 2022 in Chicago.

A Luck of the Draw tournament will be held on Sept. 17 and the main events start at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 and will run until they are finished on Sept. 19. In early October, BullShooter will be in New York, followed by Wyoming in late October, South Carolina in November, Arizona in December, Indiana and Texas in January and Pennsylvania in February.

Learn more information at www.bullshooter.com or call 800-435-8319.