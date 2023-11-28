BullShooter Regional Tour Heads Through Tennessee

BullShooter recently went to Tennessee as a part of their 2023-24 Regional Tour. The BullShooter 38 Finals will be held in Chicago next May 23-27.

Wayne Harvey and Chadwick Smith took the prize in Men’s Cricket Doubles at the event. Partners Jo Chaney and Timmy Bagley earned first place honors in Pro/AM Cricket and the Women’s Singles Championship went to Christina Piersing.

So far this season, BullShooter has held regional events in Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan, South Carolina and New York. The Arizona regional is set for Dec. 1-3. There will be 2024 regional events in Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Nebraska ahead of the Finals in Chicago. Learn more at www.bullshooter.com.