BullShooter Invitational V First Women’s Final on TV

The fifth BullShooter Invitational marked a milestone for women’s electronic soft-tip darts with the event’s first televised Elite Women’s Final, while continuing the Invitational’s five-year run on ESPN The Ocho, TouchTunes reported.

The BullShooter Invitational was broadcasted nationally on Aug. 8. Held in Orlando, the event featured elite players who earned invitations through their performance at BullShooter World Tour qualifying events during the 2025-26 season.

As TouchTunes detailed:

In the first televised Elite Women’s Final, Krissi “The Kraken” Grimal faced Cheyenne “Blond Swan” Richards. Richards kept Grimal under pressure throughout the match, but the veteran competitor Grimal secured a 4–1 victory to become the second BullShooter Elite Women’s Invitational Champion. The milestone came just one year after the women’s competition debuted, reflecting its rapid growth. The Elite Open Final delivered its own dramatic finish. Two-time Invitational champion Alex “The Jackal” Spellman entered the match pursuing his third title in the event’s five-year history. With Spellman sitting on 145, his attempt at double 20 for the match missed by millimeters. Ram “Screwston” Guevara Jr. took advantage of his opportunity, completing a 114 checkout to win 4–3 and become the Elite Open champion.

BullShooter Invitational V awarded $38,000 across both brackets, capping a season that awarded more than $450,000.

“What makes darts special is that anyone can step up and play,” said Paris Karoutsos, the senior director of darts at TouchTunes. “A casual game on a BullShooter dartboard at a neighborhood bar can spark an interest in league and tournament play, and can ultimately lead all the way to the national stage. Televising the women’s final for the first time shows even more players what’s possible.”

The 41st BullShooter World Tour season is currently underway, supported by a network of more than 32,000 connected dartboards in bars, restaurants and venues across the U.S.

You can learn more at www.bullshooter.com.