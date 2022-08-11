BullShooter Invitational Darts Shootout on ESPN2

The BullShooter Invitational Shootout will be aired on ESPN2 tomorrow, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Watch four elite dart players compete in the game of 501 Open In/Double Out Split Bull; the winner takes home a $10,000 purse.

“We are very excited to team up with ESPN to be able to televise the first-ever BullShooter Invitational Shootout,” said Shawn Beall, one of the owners of Arachnid 360. The first BullShooter tournament was developed in 1986. They have 16 global regionals and the BullShooter European Championships that lead to the spring’s BullShooter World Finals.

To learn more about joining a league or playing in a tournament, visit www.bullshooter.com or email them at [email protected].