BullShooter Invitational Airing on ESPN on Aug. 1

The 4th Annual BullShooter Invitational kicks off on July 31 in Orlando with the finale the following day, Aug. 1, airing on ESPN2 from 3-4 p.m. Eastern time. BullShooter XL, meanwhile, kicks off from Aug. 1-3. It’s the 40th anniversary season of the country’s largest soft-tip darts tournament.

For the first time, Arachnid announced that the tour is introducing Level Play, a new format that “ensures players compete against others at their skill level.”

The tourney organizers added, “It’s a game-changing move that brings even more inclusivity and competitive balance to a sport already known for welcoming players of all backgrounds, ages and identities.”

Learn more at www.bullshooter.com. (And you might as well mark your calendars… the BullShooter 40 Finals are set for May 22-25 in Chicago.