BullShooter Finals Successful, Heading to ESPN This Fall

The BullShooter Finals, put on by Arachnid 360, celebrated its 36th anniversary from May 26-30 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare hotel in Chicago. Now, the event will be broadcast on ESPN2 this fall.

“After not being able to meet up and play darts over the last two years, due to the state of the world, the 5-day weekend was a much-anticipated outing with players coming from all corners of the globe and joining in on the competition,” organizers said.

Recently, Sam Zammuto and Dixon Gordon made the announcement that BullShooter has partnered with ESPN to have the sport broadcast on ESPN2 this fall. Follow them on social media to get updates closer to the airing.