BullShooter Finals 40 Start This Week

The 40th anniversary BullShooter Finals will start this week on May 22 and run through Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. A kickoff party is scheduled for May 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Pete’s Tiki Tiki (5510 Park Place, Suite B, Rosemont, Illinois 60018).

BullShooter darts players come from all over the world to play in any number of 21 events, vying to win their share of $130,000 in prize money.

The BullShooter World Tour is a series of 12 regional tournaments that culminates in this annual main event.

Players can click here to register online or book at the Hyatt Regency at O’Hare, where the events will take place. Learn more at www.bullshooter.com.