BullShooter Celebrates 40 Years at Recent Finals

The BullShooter 40 Finals were held May 22-25 at the Hyatt Regency at O’Hare in Chicago with more than 700 players in attendance and $150,000 in prizes paid out. Team USA won the International Challenge Title while Mike Porterfield and Karolina Ratajska joined the Finals MVP list.

The 40th BullShooter Tour had 11 stops across the U.S., including in Florida, Washington, South Carolina, New York, Arizona, Texas, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Nebraska, Wisconsin and the final stop in Illinois.

The 5th BullShooter Invitational, which pits the best players from the tour against one another, is on July 30.

Learn more at www.bullshooter.com/tournaments/bullshooter-invitational-shootout.