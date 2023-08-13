BullShooter 37 Wrapped, $150,000 in Prizes Doled Out

The 37th anniversary of the BullShooter World Finals ran from May 25-29 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont, Ill., just outside of Chicago. More than $150,000 was given out over the weekend, plus trophies and prizes like full-size dart games.

Arachnid co-sponsors The Dart Zone (Minnesota), Cosmo Darts (Japan) and FlexCourt (Illinois) were all on hand, too, in addition to the throngs of players – many of whom have been returning again and again for decades.

Some of Thursday’s early arrivals participated in a “Monster of the Midway” 4-person team event and a Pink Ladies charity event, which raises funds for cancer patients and their families.

More than 800 players competed with $20,000 on the line on Friday during the Top Gun Challenge. Hyatt Double Down Cricket Singles and The Dart Zone Flip-It Cricket Doubles and other fun games were held for players eliminated from the Top Gun events.

That Saturday, organizers reported that Arachnid 360 president Sam Zammuto welcomed players, the National Anthem was sung by Trina Reed and main events got underway.

“Doubles started the day off in six divisions. Pro AA Cricket Doubles followed with Mixed Cricket Doubles closing out the day. Sunday the main events played were Women’s B Combo Luck, Women’s A & AA Combo Luck, Men’s 501 Singles, Pro AA & Pro Mixed Cricket Doubles and Mixed 701 Triples. Then on Monday Pro 501 Singles, Pro AA 501 Singles, Women’s Cricket Doubles in three divisions, and Cricket Doubles in three divisions completed the tournament.” For the main events, $130,000 was awarded.

Additionally, Team USA bested Canada, Denmark, Germany, Norway and Spain in the International Team event. Visit www.bullshooter.com to learn more.