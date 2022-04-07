BullShooter 36 Shoots Through Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania regional results of the 2021-22 BullShooter Tour are in. The event, held from Feb. 4-6, featured players from Florida, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New York, Maryland, California and Canada, who competed in the $12,000 qualifier in 12 main events.

The championship winner was Joe Hedrick, who teamed up with Levi Bilger and won Pro Men’s Doubles 501 and then went on to win Mixed Cricket Doubles with Cheola Howard.

Other winners included Chad Pint and Christopher Alexander (Men’s Doubles 501); Mark Meares, Krissy Grimal and Shawn Swetic (Mixed Triples 701); and Alivia Szymczak (Women’s Singles Combo). The full results are available at www.bullshooter.com.