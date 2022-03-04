BullShooter 36 Regional Tour Continues; Finals in May

The BullShooter 36 Regional Tour made recent stops in Arizona, Texas and Indiana. Most recently, the tour was in Indiana from Jan. 21-23 at the Ramada by Wyndham South Bend Hotel. (The Pennsylvania event was held Feb. 4-6 in Pittsburgh, though the results were not yet available.)

At the Indiana event, players came in from Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Florida to compete in the $12,000 qualifier in 12 main events. Among the winners were Eugene Schmitt and Renelle Shepherd, who took home the championship in Mixed Triples 701 with partner Jason Watt; Randy Fern, with help from George Daniels, won the championship in Pro Men’s Doubles 501 and then went on to win Pro Cricket Singles; and Cody Drager and Jennifer Pickett, who won Mixed Cricket Doubles.

The Texas event was held Jan. 7-9 at the Sheraton North Houston at George Bush Intercontinental Hotel. Players came from Illinois, Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan, Wisconsin, Montana, Louisiana, Colorado, Kansas and California. Some winners were: Alex Reyes and Dustin Holt (Pro Men’s Doubles 501); Daniel Hawkins and Janie Ramos (Mixed Cricket Doubles); and Loraine Moseley and Teresa Wickersham (Women’s Doubles 301).

In Arizona, the tour was held Dec. 3-5 in Phoenix. Players came in from Colorado, Texas, Illinois, Nevada, California, Idaho, Wisconsin, Florida and Minnesota. The big winner over the weekend was Marrissa Moore, who took home three championships (Women’s Singles Combo, Women’s Doubles Combo with Patricia Pluff-Romero and Mixed Cricket Doubles with Zach Zimmerman).

The BullShooter Finals will be held over Memorial Day weekend, from May 26-30 in Chicago. Full regional results and more information is available at www.bullshooter.com.