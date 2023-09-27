BullShooter 2023-24 Regional Tour Kicks Off

BullShooter 38 started off in Florida from Sept. 8-10 at the Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center. The 2023-24 Regional Tour event was co-sponsored by Betson Florida, Legacy Coin and Player One Amusement.

There was $14,000 in tournament money up for grabs and players came to the Sunshine State from Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana to compete in the qualifying event.

The top winner over the weekend was Paula Murphy with four championship wins. In the Pro events, Bob McCoy won two championships. He won Pro Cricket Singles and then teamed up with Donnie Lacey and won Pro Men’s Doubles.

Full information about winners and future events can be found at www.bullshooter.com. The BullShooter 38 Finals will be held in Chicago from May 23-27, 2024.