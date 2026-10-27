BuckFest Crowns First Female World Champ

The Big Buck World Championship XIX winner is Kattey “Buckle Bunny” Pass from St. Petersburg, Florida. She was crowned Oct. 24 at Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom as the first-ever woman to win the BuckFest tourney. She also took home $30,000 – $25,000 as the world champ and $5,000 from the Ladies Division.

Second place, with a cash prize of $12,500, went to Maxx Van Hoomissen of Vancouver, Washington; third place and $10,000 to Derek King of Atlanta; and fourth place and $7,500 to Jamie Rundall of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

In the Ladies Division, second place and $5,000 went to Lauren Hope of Regina, Saskatchewan; third place and $2,500 to Melissa Romanik of Saint Paul, Minnesota; and fourth place and $1,900 to Nichole Erickson of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Rookie of the Year and $2,500 went to Tyler Coe of Nashville.

Qualifying for the 2027 season begins on Nov. 1. Players can earn points toward next year’s main event by competing in Pro Mode on any online Big Buck Hunter: Reloaded.

Next year is the Big Buck World Championship XX at The Cubby Bear in Chicago. To rewatch the recent action, visitwww.twitch.tv/bigbuckhunterofficial. Stay updated on all things Big Buck Hunter-related at www.bigbuckhunter.com.