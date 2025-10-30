BuckFest Covered by YouTuber Retro Ralph

The recent BuckFest, featuring the highlight Big Buck Hunter tournament, was documented by the gaming influencer Retro Ralph. The YouTube video, which you can watch here, has amassed nearly 50,000 views so far.

“In this video, I’ll take you inside the wild world of Big Buck Hunter, where fans, pros, and newcomers come together for one giant party that anyone can join,” Ralph said in the video’s description. “You’ll see how this 2000s arcade classic built one of the most loyal gaming communities out there – and how the championship winner walked away with serious prize money.”

BuckFest 2026 is already set for Oct. 23-24 in Milwaukee. Follow Big Buck Hunter on Instagram for photos from this year’s event.