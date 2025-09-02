BuckFest 2025 in Nashville

The Big Buck World Championship, part of BuckFest 2025, will be held at Marathon Music Works at 1402 Clinton St. in Nashville next month Oct. 10-11. Click here to learn more.

For fans, there’s free all-ages admission. Doors open at 3 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. “Whether you’re here to compete, vibe to the music, play free arcade games or just soak in the energy – this two-day festival has it all,” organizers wrote.

The Big Buck World Championship XVIII features more than $125,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs. There will also be an Amateur Open Tournament that’s for players 13-and-over who have never competed in the main event. Live music, food trucks and more will be part of the fun.