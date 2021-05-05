BTR Karting Launches Track at Aloha Stadium

The Aloha Stadium in Honolulu recently announced its new BTR Karting space at the facility. The outdoor go-kart track attraction is open weekends from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., according to KHON.

Rides cost $30 per person and include 25 laps around the track. BTR Karting offers single rider and “Super Car” options (the latter being an adult and up to two children). The Aloha Stadium – a swap meet and marketplace that has more than 400 different businesses and vendors – is open with Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing measures in place.

Learn more at www.btrhawaii.com.