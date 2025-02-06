Brunswick, Pinnacle Bring Lanes to Non-Profit LifeTown

Brunswick Bowling, together with Pinnacle Entertainment Group, have partnered with LifeTown to create a three-lane, sensory-friendly bowling environment for individuals with autism and other special needs at their non-profit center in New Jersey.

The 53,000-sq.-ft. center, located in Livingston, N.J., held a grand opening ceremony for the three-lane alley on Jan. 22, welcoming community leaders, industry partners and families, along with Hall of Fame bowlers Parker Bohn III and Johnny Petraglia, who joined LifeTown’s adult participants for an exclusive bowling session, reportedly sharing tips and enjoying the lanes with attendees.

The collaboration was meant to introduce an inclusive bowling experience tailored for the neurodiverse community. The state-of-the-art bowling center, which took around 18 months to complete, features customizable aids like bumpers and wheelchair ramps, as well as specially engineered acoustics meant to eliminate the “sensory overload” of traditional alleys and create an “engaging and comfortable environment.”