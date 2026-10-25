Brunswick in Booth S3473

Brunswick Bowling will be down in Orlando in booth S3473 to show their Duckpin Social attraction and demo their Sync platform.

“IAAPA Expo is all about the experiences that bring guests through the door,” the company said. “We’re showing how every piece works together. Spark immersive bowling, LED Video Walls and Nitro lane lighting create the moment.

“Duckpin Social give guests a reason to gather. And Sync keeps it all running smoothly on the lanes and behind the scenes. The result: guests who stay longer, spend more and can’t wait to come back.”

Learn more at www.brunswickbowling.com.