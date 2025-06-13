Brunswick Bowling Rolling to Bowl Expo

Bowl Expo is just a couple of weeks away and, of course, Brunswick Bowling will be among the companies exhibiting. They’ll be in booth #1709 at the hosting Gaylord National Resort from July 1-2.

The company is sponsoring an education session on June 30 from 3:15-4:45 p.m. called “Entertainment That Pays: Proven Strategies From Business Leaders” featuring panelists Andy Bartholomy (Andy B’s), Chris Arbour (Greenacres Bowl) and Jim Lewis (Area 254).

At the Brunswick Bowling booth, you’ll find their Boost ST String Pinsetters, OrderNow (which offers payments at the lane) and OpenLane Mobile App (which has been updated to boost loyalty and repeat visits).

Click here to schedule a show floor demo or visit www.brunswickbowling.com.