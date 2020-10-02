Brunswick Bowling Products Introduces Updated Sync Prima

Sync Prima, the latest release of Brunswick Bowling Products’ comprehensive center operating software, is now available with Crown Advantage, which the maker says is “the industry’s first all-inclusive center operating subscription.”

Brunswick says Crown Advantage delivers cutting-edge Sync software updates – the latest of which they say “will drive revenue and streamline operations” – and also offers a robust cloud-based automated marketing platform, OpenLane mobile app and Brunswick technical support.

“The need for safe social interaction and responsible operations continues to accelerate the adoption of mobile technology and other self-serve options,” said Scott Meier, Brunswick’s global product manager. “Sync is ahead of the curve with existing features like the OpenLane app and new features like OrderNow and online ordering.”

Learn more about the update at www.brunswickbowling.com/prima.