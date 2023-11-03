Brunswick Bowling Coming to Expo with Duckpin

Stop by booth #4832 at IAAPA Expo to experience a few frames of duckpin bowling from Brunswick. The company will showcase the product Duckpin Social, which they call a “one-of-a-kind entertainment attraction bursting with exciting game play and proven revenue-generating possibilities.”

The attraction requires one-third the space of standard bowling and has been popular for decades in Canada and the northeastern U.S. Now, it’s spreading across the nation.

Brunswick says for operators, there’s less inventory needed because of the smaller sized balls and no need for rental shoes. Duckpin Social’s lanes can be installed with as little as 31 feet (compared to 87 feet for a traditional lane). Stop by the booth to learn more or visit www.brunswickbowling.com.