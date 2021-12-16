Trending
Brooklyn Bowl Opens with Live Music in Philly

The New York-based Brooklyn Bowl made its debut in Philadelphia last month, with grand opening celebrations stretching from Nov. 4-6 and featuring performances from DJ Questlove, DJ Logic and George Porter Jr.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the location is a collaboration between Brooklyn Bowl and Live Nation Entertainment. The venue sits next to the live music venue The Fillmore and also features live music, with a 1,000-person capacity space.

The 52,000-sq.-ft. center also has 24 bowling lanes with a menu featuring local craft beers and food from New York-based Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group.

This is the fourth Brooklyn Bowl location. The others are in Brooklyn (of course) plus Nashville and Las Vegas. Learn more at www.brooklynbowl.com.

