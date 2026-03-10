Britannie Betti AMOA-NY’s Woman of the Year

AMOA-NY has named Betson’s Britannie Betti as their 2026 Woman of the Year. She’ll be celebrated at the association’s Annual Gala on April 20 from 6-9 p.m. at Benjamin Steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan.
“Britannie is a rising star not only at Betson, but also within the national AMOA and the American Amusement Machine Association, where her leadership continues to grow,” said AMOA-NY President Ken Goldberg. “She is the second woman to be AMOA-NY’s Guest of Honor – and the youngest. Her vibrant drive motivates the next generation to build on our industry’s 150-year legacy.”
Betti is a fourth-generation family leader of Betson Enterprises, which is based in Carlstadt, New Jersey. She serves as the company’s business development manager and as East Coast sales director.
Tickets and souvenir video journal ads for the 2026 Annual Gala are available by contacting Danny Frank at [email protected] or 802-362-4034.