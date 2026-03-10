Britannie Betti AMOA-NY’s Woman of the Year

AMOA-NY has named Betson’s Britannie Betti as their 2026 Woman of the Year. She’ll be celebrated at the association’s Annual Gala on April 20 from 6-9 p.m. at Benjamin Steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan.

“Britannie is a rising star not only at Betson, but also within the national AMOA and the American Amusement Machine Association, where her leadership continues to grow,” said AMOA-NY President Ken Goldberg. “She is the second woman to be AMOA-NY’s Guest of Honor – and the youngest. Her vibrant drive motivates the next generation to build on our industry’s 150-year legacy.”

Betti is a fourth-generation family leader of Betson Enterprises, which is based in Carlstadt, New Jersey. She serves as the company’s business development manager and as East Coast sales director.