Brewery Arcade Coming This Summer

Battle Royale, a new microbrewery and arcade in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is set to open this summer Philly Voice reported.

Co-owner Matt Courchain had left a job he had for 13 years and decided to lean into his two passions with Battle Royale. He’s been brewing small batches of beer for about 20 years and is a “diehard gamer with a knack for repairing electronics.”

So, when a nearby arcade closed and auction off its collection of pinball machines, Courchain jumped at the opportunity.

Learn more at www.brbrewingco.com.