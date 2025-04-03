Brent Bushnell’s Dream Park on Shark Tank Tonight

Two Bit Circus’ Brent Bushnell will be pitching his Dream Park idea to the Sharks on the popular business funding show in an episode airing tonight at 8 ET/ 7 CT on ABC. Dream Park is a mixed reality, “downloadable theme park” where players simply don a headset and then walk right into standard locations that have been mapped out for play.

In Santa Monica, Bushnell runs it right outside his Two Bit Circus arcade on the Third Street Promenade where players grab coins, punch blocks and kick baddies out of the way in the Super Adventureland game. Unlike a VR experience where everything is artificial, Dream Park players are fully aware of the reality around them – stores, restaurants, pedestrians, trees, planters, curbs and everything you’d expect in a popular shopping district while they’re actively playing the game. It’s cool, active, social fun.

RePlay’s Key Snodgress (above) gave it a try in late March and had a blast, enjoying the game play, even striking up a conversation with a passerby getting her to give it a try, too. Bushnell says it appeals to players of all ages –fun and intuitive for his four-year-old son and a good time for his famous dad (Nolan Bushnell), too. Dream Parks can already be found across the U.S. in cities like San Francisco, Houston, Philadelphia and Memphis.

Read more about Bushnell’s plans and how operators can get in on the fun (and earnings) of Dream Park in the May issue of RePlay, and tune in tonight to watch Shark Tank on an ABC affiliate in your area (8 ET/ 7 CT). To learn more about Dream Park, visit www.visitdreampark.com or email Brent Bushnell at [email protected].